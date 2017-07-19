An 83 year old man died and a woman seriously hurt in crash on Tuesday night

Police appeal for witnesses following a fatal crash on the A55 in Dobshill

Police are appealing for witnesses following a two vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway of the A55 at Dobshill in which a man was killed and a woman was seriously injured.

An 83-year-old man suffered fatal injuries and a 76-year-old woman serious life threatening injuries in the crash which happened at 10.12pm on Tuesday evening.

The road was closed for around six hours as police investigated the cause of the collision.

Police are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them, they are particularly keen to talk to anyone who saw a blue Vauxhall Corsa in the area immediately prior to the collision.

Chief Inspector Martin Best said;

Police Family Liaison Officers have been deployed to the family of the deceased to support them at this very difficult time and our deepest sympathies are extended to them. An Investigation is on-going and we are appealing for any information which may assist us to piece together how this collision occurred. I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and have either witnessed the collision or have seen a blue Vauxhall Corsa in the area immediately prior to the collision.

A spokesman for the Wales Ambulance service said;

We were called at approximately 10.15pm last night (Tuesday 18 July) to reports of a road traffic collision on the A55 westbound near Dobshill.

We sent four paramedics in rapid response vehicles and two crews in emergency ambulances and an elderly woman was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with serious injuries.

If you can assist please contact Sergeant Raymond Williams of the Roads Policing Unit at Llandegai on 101 or via Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote reference No V108182.

Alternatively, contact the control room direct via live web chat.