Police appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A494 near Loggerheads Country Park

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision near Mold over the weekend.

Shortly before midday yesterday afternoon, Sunday, March 5th police received a report that a grey BMW car had been found in a hedge on Ruthin Road in Loggerheads.

Emergency services attended and a man was found dead in the vehicle.

Officers believe the collision occurred at approximately 7:30pm the previous evening and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The A494 was closed from the Moel Fammau junction to the Texaco garage for around six hours while police carried out accident investigation work.

Sergeant Nicola Collins from the Roads Policing Unit said:

Sadly, as a result of the one-vehicle collision, a man who is local to the Flintshire area died. We are appealing to anybody who may have seen the grey coloured BMW travelling on the A494 from the direction of Llanferres towards Mold prior to the collision to contact us.

Anybody with information that could assist the investigation is being asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number V031092.