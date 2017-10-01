Police appeal for witnesses after driver flees scene of fatal collision in Holywell

Police are appealing for information after the driver fled the scene of a fatal collision in Holywell on Saturday evening.

Officers say they were called at around 6.45pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Well Hill in Holywell.

On arrival at the scene police found a young man had sadly had lost his life as a result of being struck by a black BWM car.

After the collision the driver of the BWM car fled the scene and police say they are “conducting numerous enquiries to trace the driver.

Police Family Liaison officers are with the family and the North Wales Deputy Coroner has been informed.

Superintendent Alex Goss said:

“This is a tragic event for the family of the young man. I want to extend my sincere condolences to them.

There are numerous lines of enquiry being actively pursued and I would like to make a direct personal appeal to the driver to come forward.

I would also urge anyone on Well Hill around the time of the incident to get in touch to assist us in piecing together the sequences of events.”

Anyone with information is asked to call North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V149031.

Alternatively contact us via the web live chat north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx