Marine Road in Prestatyn is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision this morning which left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Police say they were called at 08:52 to a two-vehicle collision on Marine Road in Prestatyn involving a motorcycle and a van.

The emergency services have attended the scene and the motorcyclist has been taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with serious injuries.

Police closed the road and diversions were put in place.

A Wales Ambulance spokesman said;

We were called at shortly before 8.55am this morning (Monday 31 July) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorbike on Marine Road, Prestatyn. We sent the Wales Air Ambulance, a crew in an emergency ambulance and a paramedic in a rapid response car and a man was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd by road with serious injuries.

Police are asking anybody who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number V115241.