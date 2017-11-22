Officers from South Flintshire Neighbourhood police team are appealing for witnesses following a bag snatch in Buckley.

The incident which police have described as a ‘despicable crime’ happened just after 6pm last night, Tuesday November 21.

A 77-year-old woman was walking down Padeswood Road towards the junction of Nant Mawr Road when a man approached her from behind, he snatched the woman’s handbag and ran off towards Nant Mawr Road.

The woman screamed at the male as he ran off but lost sight of where he ran too.

The man is described as being slim build, approximately 5ft 6 in tall, he was wearing a dark coloured coat and possibly a woollen hat.

Sergeant Mavis Evans is asking for help to trace the thief:

“This a despicable crime with a female making her way home, her personal property has been stolen and it would have been a scary incident.

A police dog was called to the scene and it tracked to the corner of Princess Avenue, so we are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time who may have witnessed the male running away and for any information about the ladies property that may have been dumped nearby”

The womans handbag is described as dark Red in colour, with a snake effect leather look, it has a shoulder strap and two short handles and it contains personal papers.

If you can help the police call them on 101 quoting reference V176334.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.