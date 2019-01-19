Police Appeal: Two high powered cars stolen from North Wales in early hours of Friday

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for information after two high-performance hatchbacks were stolen from Prestatyn and Abergele in the early hours of Friday morning.

A house was broken into in Plas Avenue Prestatyn early on Friday morning, January 18.

The keys were stolen for a white VW Golf R (pictured below)

The Golf was was parked on the driveway, it was subsequently driven off by thieves.

If you have any information regarding the incident or if you see any similar vehicles parked suspiciously, please North Wales Police on 101 quoting event number X007835.

Stolen white VW Gold R – Last five digits of the registration number: 65 WXH

Just a few miles away in Abergele a house was broken into at Maes Y Ffynon, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The keys were stolen to a Blue Ford Focus RS (pictured below) which was parked on the drive.

The vehicle was subsequently stolen.

Blue Ford Focus RS registration number DK67 JXW

If you have any information regarding the theft of the Ford Focus or you see the car parked suspiciously, contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting crime ref 19100018018.

You can also contact police via the live web chat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference number X006443.