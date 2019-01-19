News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police Appeal: Two high powered cars stolen from North Wales in early hours of Friday

Published: Saturday, Jan 19th, 2019
Share:

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for information after two high-performance hatchbacks were stolen from Prestatyn and Abergele in the early hours of Friday morning.

A house was broken into in Plas Avenue Prestatyn early on Friday morning, January 18.

The keys were stolen for a white VW Golf R (pictured below)

The Golf was was parked on the driveway, it was subsequently driven off by thieves.

If you have any information regarding the incident or if you see any similar vehicles parked suspiciously, please North Wales Police on 101 quoting event number X007835.

Stolen white VW Gold R – Last five digits of the registration number: 65 WXH

Just a few miles away in Abergele a house was broken into at Maes Y Ffynon, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The keys were stolen to a Blue Ford Focus RS (pictured below) which was parked on the drive.

The vehicle was subsequently stolen.

Blue Ford Focus RS registration number DK67 JXW

If you have any information regarding the theft of the Ford Focus or you see the car parked suspiciously, contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting crime ref 19100018018.

You can also contact police via the live web chat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference number X006443.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Brexit uncertainty helps push Connah’s Quay High School refurb 7.5% over budget

Man arrested and car seized on Holywell High street after testing positive for Cocaine

Coercive Control: Campaign launched in Wales to help people in controlling relationships

Celebration of local produce and eateries during ‘Year of Discovery’ food challenge!

Welsh Government says its support for Airbus is unwavering

All lanes back open on A55 near Caerwys following earlier collision

Bruce flies the flag for Deeside trailer firm in tropical St Helena

Man wanted in for alleged shoplifting at Go-Outdoors in Saltney

Flintshire has fastest response time in Britain for filling in its worst potholes


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn