Police appeal to trace woman from Nottingham who may be in Chester

Officers from Cheshire Police are appealing to the public to help locate a missing woman.

Lorraine Edwards, 55, has been missing from her home in Nottingham since Tuesday 16 October but was last seen in Crewe on Sunday 21 October.

She is also believed to have visited Chester.

Lorraine is described as white, approximately 5’1” tall, medium build with shoulder length dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a distinctive blue coat with flowers on when she went missing [pictured] but is believed to have bought a pink jacket recently.

Inspector Amber Hodson said: “We are very concerned about Lorraine and we would ask that if anyone has seen someone fitting her description, or who knows where she is, to please get in touch with police.

“We are concerned for her welfare and need to locate her. She may be in either Crewe or Chester and believe she has used the railways to travel to those areas.

“We would also appeal directly to Lorraine and ask her to make contact with us as your family are very worried about you.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number IML 219902.