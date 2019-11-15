Police appeal to public for information following a burglary at a Co-op in Saughall

Detectives investigating a burglary at a convenience store in Saughall are appealing for information from the public.

Two men broke into the Co-op on Church Road through the roof just after 1.30am on Thursday, 14 November.

When inside the men made attempts to steal from the cash machine but were unsuccessful. The pair then left the store through the roof at approximately 1.45am.

One of the men is described as wearing a black coat with a white t-shirt underneath, black or grey trousers, black shoes and florescent gloves along with a head torch.

The second man is dressed in black and wearing a head torch.

Detective Sergeant Danielle Knox, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have seen two men in dark clothing shortly before and after the burglary took place, to get in touch.

“I am also keen to see if anyone noticed any vehicles near to the store. If you have dashcam footage or any information which could help with the investigation, please come forward.”

If you have information, either contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 564485, through our website https://www.cheshire.police. uk/contact/general-enquiries or by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.