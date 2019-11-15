News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal to public for information following a burglary at a Co-op in Saughall

Published: Friday, Nov 15th, 2019
Share:

Detectives investigating a burglary at a convenience store in Saughall are appealing for information from the public.

Two men broke into the Co-op on Church Road through the roof just after 1.30am on Thursday, 14 November.

When inside the men made attempts to steal from the cash machine but were unsuccessful. The pair then left the store through the roof at approximately 1.45am. 

One of the men is described as wearing a black coat with a white t-shirt underneath, black or grey trousers, black shoes and florescent gloves along with a head torch. 

The second man is dressed in black and wearing a head torch. 

Detective Sergeant Danielle Knox, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have seen two men in dark clothing shortly before and after the burglary took place, to get in touch. 

“I am also keen to see if anyone noticed any vehicles near to the store. If you have dashcam footage or any information which could help with the investigation, please come forward.”

If you have information, either contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 564485, through our website https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Dashcam footage can be submitted here https://www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage/ 

 

ENDS

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Hello, is it me you’re looking for? If so, I am playing the Wrexham Racecourse!

Deeside AAC athlete Sabrina Fortune storms to dramatic first world title in Dubai

Senior Flintshire politicians asked to back plans for new £16m archive centre in Mold

Next generation of budding aerospace professionals invited to Airbus apprentice open day later this month

Hens given caring new home on Glyndwr Northop campus

General Election 2019: Candidates for both Flintshire seats announced

Star chefs and Coleg Cambria unite for charity dinner at award-winning restaurant

Extra £18m could be spent on upgrading Flintshire’s schools as new houses put pressure on places

Family pay tribute to father of two who died following collision near Chester


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn