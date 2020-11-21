Police appeal to public for help locating missing Connah’s Quay man

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for help locating a man reported missing from Connah’s Quay.

Darren Thornley, 21, was last seen in Connah’s Quay at 3pm on Friday 20th November.

Police say he was wearing black jogging bottoms and a black waterproof coat.

If you’ve seen Darren or know his whereabouts, contact Police on 101 quoting Itrace reference 35509.



