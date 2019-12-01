News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal to help find missing Shotton man

Published: Sunday, Dec 1st, 2019
North Wales Police have appealed to the public for help locating a missing man from Shotton. 

43-year-old Elwyn Davies was last seen on Friday, he was on a white bicycle, police have said.

Elwyn is described as being 5ft 6in tall and of medium build, he was wearing blue jeans and a black tracksuit top when last seen.

If you can help North Wales Police contact direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference X173481

