Police appeal to anyone in Broughton who spoke an ‘Asian girl’ or gave her a lift yesterday

North Wales Police has launched an appeal to find anyone in the Broughton area who spoke to, or gave a teenage girl a lift yesterday, Wednesday July 31.

Officers have stressed that anyone who did is not in trouble, they are searching for the teenage girl who they describe as ‘Asian.’

In a post on social media a police spokesperson said:

“Appeal for help. If anyone in the Broughton area between 5pm & 7pm yesterday July 31 spoke to, or gave a lift to teenage Asian girl, we would like to hear from you. You are not in trouble, gave an Asian girl a lift yesterday.

Call 101 or https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-supportref Itrace 27640.”