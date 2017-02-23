Police appeal for information after machete wielding raiders threaten staff and rob cash from Saltney Ferry Post Office

Police are appealing for information following a robbery at a post office in Saltney Ferry on Wednesday February 2.

The incident in Mainwaring Drive happened at about 5pm when three suspects, one armed with a machete-type weapon, entered the premises and threatened a member of staff.

The member of staff was assaulted, but fortunately, he was not seriously hurt.

The offenders stole cash before making off on a motorcycle.

DCI Jackie Downes said;

“This was a traumatic incident for the member of staff and I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward, especially if anyone has dash-cam footage of the area at that time.

“I would like to reassure the community that a thorough investigation is underway and that officers are out and about in the area.

“I would also like to make it clear that this incident is not being linked to recent robberies in the Wrexham area this month.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference V024951.