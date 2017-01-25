Police appeal for information after cash stolen in “terrifying” armed robbery in Bagillt

Police are appealing for information following a robbery at a store in Bagillt .

The incident happened at around 9.30pm last night January 24, at the Londis store in Bagillt Road, Bagillt.

Two men entered the store with what the victim believed was a weapon concealed in a bag.

Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident, the offenders made off on foot with a quantity of cash.

DS Eleri Thomas said;

“ This was a terrifying incident for the victim and I am appealing to the public for their help. We are carrying out enquiries in the area and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who may have information, to contact police on 101 quoting reference V011130.