Police appeal for info after group of youths spray paint cars, walls and garages in Buckley

Police are appealing for help in tracking down vandals who sprayed graffiti on cars, garages, walls and street signs in Buckley on Thursday night.

Officers from South Flintshire local policing team are vowing to track down the youths and are “trawling CCTV footage to find the culprits.”

In a social media update an officer from the South Flintshire police team said;

“Last night a number of youths thought it was a great idea to use spray paint on peoples cars, garages, walls and street signs in the areas of Linthorpe Road, Linthorpe Gardens, church road, Jacobeen Way and Lon Butterfly in Buckley

This won’t be tolerated and officers are trawling CCTV footage to find the culprits.”

Officers are also appealing for a female described as having blonde hair wearing a white shirt with flared sleeves and black trousers to come forward, police say she tried to stop the group from causing damage, “do you know who this female is?” police asked, adding;

“So if you have a Theo and Jack in your house? we’re coming for them.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Flintshire SNT on 101