Police appeal after Holywell Spar shop robbed by man who threatened staff with screwdriver

Police have launched an appealing for information after a store was robbed in Holywell.

The incident happened on Friday October 13 at around 8.15pm at the Spar Store in Bagillt Street.

A man described as white, in his late twenties and wearing a grey or green scarf across his face and dark clothes entered the store brandishing a screwdriver.

He threatened staff before making off with the contents of the till. He left the shop in the direction of Pen y Maes.

DS Ross Tutton said;

“We are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have information which could help us find this individual. Fortunately no one was hurt, but the incident was very distressing for the shop staff.

“If you have information, please call 101 quoting crime reference RC17155746. If you would prefer to give information anonymously please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.