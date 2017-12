Police are appealing for help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy from Flint

Nathan Evans was last seen in Albert Avenue in the town on November 28.

Police say he may be carrying a pale blue JD Sports drawstring bag.

They also believe Nathan may have travelled to the Crewe or Merseyside areas.

Police ask that if you have information on his whereabouts to call them on 101 quoting ref 19444