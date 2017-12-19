Police appeal for help to identify vandals who trashed car park barriers in Ewloe

Flintshire South police team are appealing to the public for help in identifying four youths who vandalised a set of car park barriers in Ewloe.

Officers have released CCTV footage of the four males they want to speak in connection with the damage caused to the automated barriers located on the car park at Wales and West Housing office complex on St David’s Park in Ewloe.

In the incident happened at around 00.30 on Saturday December 2 when one of the group started to kick the barriers rising arm, a second youth is then seen clearly trying snap the arm with a flurry of heavy kicks, a third youth wearing a red baseball cap then joins in.

Having unsuccessfully attempted to break the barriers one youth then resorts to pulling a rising arm back as far as he can leaving it damaged and unusable.

Police would like anyone you recognises the group of youths to give them call on 101.