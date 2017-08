Police have launched an appeal to find a woman who has gone missing from the Rhyl area.

Officers say they have concerns for Leah Williams-Owen who has been reported missing from the Rhyl area and are keen to speak to anyone who has seen her.

Police believe she could be could be elsewhere in the UK.

Leah is described as being between 5ft 4in and 5ft 6in tall, with green eyes.

People are asked to call 101 quoting V131009.