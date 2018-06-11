Police appeal for witnesses following sex assault in Chester

Officers from Chester CID are appealing for witnesses to a sexual assault in the city centre.

The incident happened on Duke Street, near to the Cross Keys Pub, at 4.25am on Sunday 10th June.

The victim was walking when she was approached by a man who grabbed her, pushed her against a wall and touched her inappropriately. The victim screamed and the man ran off.

He is described as white, 5’7” and of average build. He had slightly wavy dark hair and was wearing a light coloured shirt.

Detective Constable Gary Morris said: