Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 4th Aug 2020

Updated: Tue 4th Aug

Police appeal for witnesses following public order incident outside Wetherspoons in Shotton

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward following a public order incident outside Wetherspoons in Shotton on Monday.

A large number of police officers were seen outside the pub at around 5pm.

Several reports on social media describe a large disturbance involving a group of males. 

Police have not disclosed if any arrested were made but have appealed for witnesses.


Monday was the first day in which pubs have been allowed to open indoors since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a public order incident outside Wetherspoons pub in High street, Shotton at 5pm yesterday.

This was a busy time of day and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward.”

Information can also be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Or by calling 101 and quoting Y111847

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Motorists warned of potential delays with ‘abnormal load’ transported through Flintshire

News

Applications to re-open for 30 hours of funded childcare in Wales

News

Extra £22.7 million for adult social care sector described as “temporary sticking plaster”

News

State of the art technology will help early detection of lung cancer

News

Petition launched calling for face coverings to be made compulsory in Welsh shops and hospitals

News

Pet owners paws for thought before returning to work

News

Flint hotel owner given green light to play outdoor music after councillor criticises neighbours who made complaint

News

All the restaurants taking part in the UK Gov’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme … Mapped!

News

Driver released ‘under investigation’ following crash in Shotton on Sunday

News





Read 547,334 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn