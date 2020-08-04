Police appeal for witnesses following public order incident outside Wetherspoons in Shotton

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward following a public order incident outside Wetherspoons in Shotton on Monday.

A large number of police officers were seen outside the pub at around 5pm.

Several reports on social media describe a large disturbance involving a group of males.

Police have not disclosed if any arrested were made but have appealed for witnesses.





Monday was the first day in which pubs have been allowed to open indoors since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a public order incident outside Wetherspoons pub in High street, Shotton at 5pm yesterday.

This was a busy time of day and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward.”

Information can also be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Or by calling 101 and quoting Y111847

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.