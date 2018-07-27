Police appeal for witnesses following fight onboard a Chester to Colwyn Bay train

British Transport Police detectives are appealing for witnesses to a fight involving three men on board a train from Chester to Colwyn Bay on Saturday 14 July.

The incident is believed to have happened at approximately 9.20pm in the middle/rear carriages of a busy Arriva Trains Wales service, near Colwyn Bay.

A man was left with minor injuries to his face as a result of this incident.

The fight happened on board the 5.21pm service between Cardiff Central and Holyhead.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said:

“Officers are conscious that this was a busy service and a number of passengers on board would have witnessed what happened.

Were you on the train at the time? Did you see anything? Call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 – quoting 253 of 27 July – if you have any information which could help the investigation. Alternatively, you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”