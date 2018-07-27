independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police appeal for witnesses following fight onboard a Chester to Colwyn Bay train

Published: Friday, Jul 27th, 2018
Share:

British Transport Police detectives are appealing for witnesses to a fight involving three men on board a train from Chester to Colwyn Bay on Saturday 14 July.

The incident is believed to have happened at approximately 9.20pm in the middle/rear carriages of a busy Arriva Trains Wales service, near Colwyn Bay.

A man was left with minor injuries to his face as a result of this incident.

The fight happened on board the 5.21pm service between Cardiff Central and Holyhead.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said:

“Officers are conscious that this was a busy service and a number of passengers on board would have witnessed what happened.

Were you on the train at the time? Did you see anything? Call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 – quoting 253 of 27 July – if you have any information which could help the investigation. Alternatively, you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

LATEST NEWS:

Got what it takes to be a Coastguard Rescue Officer?

Connah’s Quay woman cycling 100 mile’s in honour of her mum following second breast cancer diagnosis

Big splash at Blue Planet Aquarium as it gets set to celebrates its 20th Birthday

Police issue laughing gas warning to youngsters after empty cannisters found in Broughton

Overnight closure on the A494 for urgent repairs

Man arrested in Telford following hit and run incident in Mancot which left a pedestrian seriously injured

Pedestrian injured after being struck by a car in Mancot

Chester man sentenced to 12 months following unprovoked assault on jogger

More than 5,000 ambulance hours lost to handover delays at North Wales hospitals

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn