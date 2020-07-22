Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 22nd Jul 2020

Police appeal for information following an assault by group of youths in Holywell

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for information following an assault in Holywell on Tuesday night.

Police say two people were assaulted by a group of youths at about 9.15pm.

The incident took place near the towns Tesco supermarket on the Greenfield Valley pathway.

“It may be connected to an earlier incident where an older man was confronted.” A post on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page states.


Any information can be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference ref Y104332 / 20000431254

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



