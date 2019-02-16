Police appeal for witnesses following an ‘incident’ on Aston Road

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following an unspecified incident on Aston Road on Thursday evening.

Police are asking anyone who saw an incident which happened just before 7.15pm and involved two males and a Citroen Xsara to contact them.

In a post on social media a police spokesperson said:

“We are seeking witnesses to an incident with 2 males & vehicle at approx 19.14 hrs on Thurs 14th Feb 2019 on ASTON RD, QUEENSFERRY. The vehicle parked adjacent to the Eastbound carriageway of the A494 was believed to be a silver CITROEN XSARA (or similar) no registration known.”

If you have any information which may help police call 101 or contact via the live web chat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support