Police appeal for witnesses following a single vehicle collision on the A55 near Northop

Police are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle collision on the A55 in Flintshire.

The collision happened at around 2.48am today September 28 and involved an Audi Quattro travelling westbound on the A55 near Northrop.

The male driver, aged 30 was taken to hospital in Merseyside (The ambulance service initially said the Countess of Chester Hospital) where he is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The incident has been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

DS Jim Jones said;

“Police officers responded following concerns for safety received in respect of the occupant of the Audi Quattro prior to the collision.

“As a matter of procedure a mandatory referral has been submitted to the IOPC (the Independent Office for Police Conduct)”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support

The westbound carriageway was shut for around five hours, all lanes re-opened at 10:30am following the recovery of an overturned vehicle

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson has said:

‘We were called at approximately 2:50am today (Friday 28 September) to reports of an incident on the A55. We sent one emergency ambulance and one patient was transported to the Countess of Chester Hospital’.

Picture: Med Enica/ Facebook