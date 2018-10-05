News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police watchdog not investigating circumstances around crash on A55 in Northop

Published: Friday, Oct 5th, 2018
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said it won’t be investigating North Wales Police officers following a serious collision on the A55 in Flintshire last week.

The collision happened at around 2.50am on September 28 when an Audi Quattro travelling westbound on the A55 left the road near Northrop and over turned into an adjoining field.

The male driver, aged 30 was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Following the incident DS Jim Jones said;

“Police officers responded following concerns for safety received in respect of the occupant of the Audi Quattro prior to the collision.

“As a matter of procedure a mandatory referral has been submitted to the IOPC (the Independent Office for Police Conduct)”

An IOPC spokesperson said:

“We received a referral from North Wales Police following a road traffic incident on the A55 on 28 September. After careful assessment, we have decided it is suitable for local investigation by the force.”

North Wales Police confirmed today it is still investigating the circumstances around the incident.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support

 

