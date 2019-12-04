Police appeal for witnesses following a sexual assault in Chester

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in the Hoole area of Chester are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The assault took place at around 5.15pm on Friday 29 November a 25-year-old woman from the city was touched inappropriately from behind by a man who was following her.

The incident occurred as the victim was walking over Hoole Bridge on Hoole Road.

The offender had followed her from Frodsham Street.

A 31-year-old man from Chester has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released on conditional bail.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything that may help their investigation to get in touch.

Detective Constable Scott Buckley, of Chester CID, said: “The victim was followed and subsequently touched inappropriately from behind by a stranger on Hoole Bridge, near to the steps that lead towards Chester’s railway station.

“It was a frightening incident which understandably left her extremely shaken up.

“We are determined to establish who was responsible for the sexual assault and make them face the consequences of their actions.

“Enquiries are ongoing and as part of our investigation we are appealing for anyone who was on or around Hoole Bridge when the incident occurred to contact us at Chester CID on 101.

“Perhaps you witnessed the incident or saw the offender following the victim.

“A dog walker and other members of the public are believed to have been on or around Hoole Bridge when the incident occurred.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident, no matter how small, should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 576930, give the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.