Police appeal for witnesses following a ‘serious incident’ Hickory’s Smokehouse in Rhos-On-Sea

Published: Saturday, Aug 11th, 2018
North Wales Police are investigating following a serious incident in Rhos-On-Sea on Friday August 10.

Several reports on social media, which are unconfirmed – suggest a man suffered stab wounds in an incident at Hickory’s Smokehouse in Rhos-On-Sea.

DS Dean Jones said: “The incident took place last night at about 11pm at Hickory’s Smokehouse on Llandudno Road, Rhos-On-Sea.

As a result, a 32 year old man remains in hospital this morning (Saturday 11th August) with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, who was present at the time or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact us as soon as possible.”

If you can assist with this investigation please contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.  Alternatively, phone Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote ref W113020.

