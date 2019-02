Officers from South Flintshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary from a property near Lon yr Orsaf, Mold over the weekend morning.

A post on social media states:

The burglary took place in the “early hours of Saturday 16th February – items were taken from a shed at a property near Lon yr Orsaf in Mold.

Did you witness anything?

If so, please contact us on 101, online chat or by direct message through social media. Reference 19100054441.”