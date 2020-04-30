Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 30th Apr 2020

Police appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage following burglary in Buckley

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses who saw a man running from the scene of a burglary in Buckley.  

A property on Pemba Drive was burgled at around 10.30pm on Wednesday night.

Police say a man, described as being white, 5ft 8- 5ft 10 wearing dark clothing and a thigh-length coat, was seen running towards Linthorpe Road.


Any information can be passed to North Wales Police by calling 101 and quoting reference 20000246422

You can also contact police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



