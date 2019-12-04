Police appeal for witnesses after vandals target defibrillator cabinet at a Flintshire tennis club

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after vandals targeted a defibrillator in Flintshire on Tuesday.

Police said a group of ‘male youths’ were seen running away after punching the cabinet containing the life-saving piece of equipment which is located at Mold tennis and bowls club on Maes Bodlonfa.

The glass casing was smashed in the incident leaving the machine exposed.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm, according to a post on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page.

Any information about the vandalism can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101, quoting reference X174483.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.