Police appeal for witnesses after man who stopped to see if a stranger needed help in Chester has motorbike stolen

Published: Monday, Sep 9th, 2019
Detectives from Cheshire Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a man was barged off his motorbike and had it stolen after stopping to see if a stranger needed help in Chester.

The incident occurred at around 8pm on Saturday 31 August.

The victim, a 34-year-old from Ellesmere Port, was riding home along the A41 when he noticed a man waving his arms at him as he approached the traffic lights on Mannings Lane South.

After stopping to see if he needed help, a second unknown man appeared from some bushes nearby, ran at the victim and shoulder barged him off his Yamaha YZF R125 motorbike.

As the victim lay on the floor, the offenders took his helmet off him and sped off together on the blue bike with black and white stripes.

The bike has since been found in Liverpool.

Both of the offenders were white.

One of them was around 5’ 6” tall, slim and was wearing a blue hoody which had black arms and black stripes down the sides.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone who was in the area and witnessed, or has CCTV or dashcam footage of, anything that may help their investigation to get in touch.

They also want to speak to anyone who believes they may know who the offenders are.

Detective Constable Carl Humphreys, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “The stolen motorbike has been recovered but this was a frightening incident that has understandably left the victim extremely shaken up.

“We are determined to establish the identities of the offenders and bring them to justice.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I urge anyone who was in the area and believes they may have seen the offenders, either before the robbery or after they had fled the area on the motorbike they stole, to contact the team at Chester.

“The same goes for anyone who thinks they may know who the offenders are or have CCTV or dashcam footage of them.”

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage that may be relevant to the investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 501657, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dashcam footage can be submitted online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage

