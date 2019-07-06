Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in A548 collision

North Wales Police have confirmed a man has died as a result of his injuries following a serious collision on the A548 Coast Road in Flintshire earlier today.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the collision on which happened on the road between Ffynongroyw and Talacre.

Sergeant Leigh Evans of the Roads Policing Unit said, “At approximately 1005hrs this morning, North Wales Police and other Emergency Services responded to the scene of a road traffic collision involving a Nissan Qashqai towing a caravan and a flatbed recovery vehicle.

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of emergency services, a 41yr old male who was local to the area tragically died.



An investigation is underway and I’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it.



If you have any information, please contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 and quote reference X094382.

Alternatively, contact the control room direct via the live web chat http://www.north-wales-police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx“