News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in A548 collision

Published: Saturday, Jul 6th, 2019
Share:

North Wales Police have confirmed a man has died as a result of his injuries following a serious collision on the A548 Coast Road in Flintshire earlier today.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the collision on which happened on the road between Ffynongroyw and Talacre.

Sergeant Leigh Evans of the Roads Policing Unit said, “At approximately 1005hrs this morning, North Wales Police and other Emergency Services responded to the scene of a road traffic collision involving a Nissan Qashqai towing a caravan and a flatbed recovery vehicle.

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of emergency services, a 41yr old male who was local to the area tragically died.


An investigation is underway and I’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it.


If you have any information, please contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 and quote reference X094382.

Alternatively, contact the control room direct via the live web chat http://www.north-wales-police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Flint Coastguard called out following reports of a light aircraft losing power to both engines

A new ‘Digital Trail’ app is bringing Connah’s Quay history to life

BBC broadcaster gives Coleg Cambria students a media masterclass

Police appeal for help in locating missing Gronant man

Police appeal for witnesses following disturbance outside Sainsburys in Flint

Consultation launched over plans for more than 100 new homes in Higher Kinnerton

Air Ambulance attends medical emergency in Flint

Paralympic gold medallist inspires Holywell aviation pupils

Plans for 14 new homes in Buckley given go ahead after successful appeal


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn