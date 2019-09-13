Police appeal for witnesses after collision in Chester last Friday night

Police are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle collision in Chester.

It happened just 9.30pm on Friday 6 September a white Nissan Juke travelled from The Bars roundabout in Chester towards the Bingo roundabout on St Oswalds Way when it collided with the roundabout’s concrete bollards. The car then overturned and collided with the bus station.

The driver was taken to the Countess of Chester to be assessed.

DC Denis Morgan from Cheshire Constabulary Roads Crime Unit said: “We have been looking at CCTV covering the area which shows a number of people on foot around the Bingo Hall, many of whom reacted to the collision, which was substantial.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a woman who was seen walking on her own past the Bingo Hall entrance towards Brook Street. She got to the pedestrian crossing on St Oswalds Way and crossed to the centre island just as the vehicle came through behind her.

“I am also particularly interested in tracing a further two pedestrians who left the Bingo Hall, turned right and followed behind the woman. They reached the crossing just as the vehicle passed in front of them seconds before the collision occurred.

“If you witnessed the collision or the driving before the collision, I would urge you to contact police.”