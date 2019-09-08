Police appeal for witnesses after biker dies following a collision on A525 in Ruthin

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for witnesses to a fatal collision in Ruthin on Sunday afternoon.

A motorcyclist sadly died following the collision which happened at around 1.10pm today – Sunday, September 8 – on the A525, Pentre Celyn, Ruthin on the Nant Y Garth pass between Llysfasi college and the quarries.

The collision involved a combine harvester and a motorcycle.

Sergeant Nicola Grimes-Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

We are appealing for any witnesses, or anybody who may have been travelling along that particular stretch of road and who may have dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number X131545.