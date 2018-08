Detectives are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in Mold on Saturday evening.

The incident happened between 7.30pm and 7.50pm on Saturday the 4th of August at Bryn Griffith Working Men’s and Social Club on Milford Street.

A spokesperson for Mold CID said; “The victim sustained a serious injury and we are asking for any witness to please come forward to assist in our enquiries. Please call 101 and quote Incident reference number 18300082439”