Police appeal for information following indecent exposure incident in Caergwrle

Police are appealing for information following an indecent exposure incident in Caergwrle.

The incident happened on Sarn Road at around 8.45am on Friday 9th March.

South Flintshire police team say they received reports about a man standing on a footbridge on Sarn Road was seen to indecently expose himself.

The offender who is estimated to be in his late 20’s early 30’s is described as being white with ‘fairly pale skin’ and a skinny build, he’s around 6ft tall.

The man who has visible facial hair with ‘noticeable’ side burns was wearing brown or tan suede shoes, dark blue jeans, a white shirt with a cream coloured jumper over the top.

If you have any information which may help the police call 101 quoting: W030173.