Police appeal for information following a series of assaults in Mold

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for information following a series of assaults in the Mold area.

Officers say there have been a number of assaults on a popular cut-through path which runs from Ruthin Road to Ffordd Trem y Foel and Ffordd dol Goed.

Police haven’t released any specific details around when the incidents are alleged to have happened or a description of the individual (s) they are seeking.

Commenting on the forces South Flintshire Facebook page Moira said: “Good to see that the message has got out about this at last. Has been frustrating that local people have not had timely information on this.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 – quoting X134326 .

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

