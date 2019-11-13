Police appeal for information and witnesses following fatal collision on the A55

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A55.

At around 6:25am on Tuesday 12th November officers were called to reports of an incident on the A55 westbound, near to the junction of the A483 Wrexham Road.

Officers attended the scene and found that a silver Land Rover had collided with a HGV which was parked in a layby at the side of the road.

Sadly the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identity of the driver has not yet been confirmed. However, it is believed to be a 38-year-old local man; his next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Police Constable Geraint Williams, of Cheshire Constabulary’s Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Enquiries in relation to this collision are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which may aid our investigation.

“The A55 is a busy road and I believe that at the time of the incident there could have been a number people in the area, both commuting to work and travelling to Wales, who may have seen what happened and I’d urge them to get in touch.

“The same goes for anyone who was driving in the area and believes they have any dashcam footage which may be relevant to the investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any information that may assist the investigation, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 562976 or by visiting the Cheshire Police website. Dashcam footage can be submitted online .