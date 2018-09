Officers from South Flintshire Police are appealing to the public for any information following an incident of criminal damage in Saltney on Wednesday morning, September 5th.

A window was smashed at ‘Hair Couture’ on Victoria road in Saltney.

An update on social media states:

“Did anyone see or hear anything suspicious in the area? If so, please call 101 or Direct Message (on Facebook – click here) quoting: 18300092079