Police appeal for information after reports a man exposed himself in front of school children in Ewloe

Police are looking into reports of a man exposing himself to school children in the Ewloe area on Friday morning.

The incident happened sometime after 8.10am today, police have not revealed the exact location.

It’s believed some schools have issued warnings about the incident and have asked parents to be vigilant.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said:

“We received a report that a man had allegedly exposed himself in front of school children this morning in Ewloe sometime between 8.10am and 8.45am today.

Enquiries are underway to establish the facts and collate information. If anyone has information please call 101 quoting ref W092251.”

Information can also be passed on to officers by calling the Crimestoppers hotline, which is free to call from a landline and confidential, on 0800 555 111.