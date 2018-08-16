Police appeal for information after burglary at a Flintshire farm

Officers from South Flintshire police are appealing to the public for information following a burglary at a farm near Treuddyn.

The burglary took place sometime between 8am and 6pm on Tuesday 7th August at the farm on LLanfynydd Road in Treuddyn.

Police haven’t disclosed what was taken from the farm but are they asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to get in touch.

You can call police on 101 quoting the North Wales Police reference number: 18300083405

If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also follow South Flintshire Police on social media – here on Twitter and here on Facebook