News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for information after an ancient golden pelican statue was stolen from a North Wales church

Published: Tuesday, Sep 11th, 2018
Share:

Police are appealing for information after a golden pelican statue was stolen from a church in Denbigh.

The ancient wood carving was reported as being stolen from St Dyfnog Church on September 5th.

It is believed the statue, which is about 2ft tall and was situated next to the altar, was taken sometime during the past two weeks.

Anyone who has information relating to the theft of the golden pelican is asked to contact the Managed Response Unit via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 18300092317.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Nomads handed tricky home tie against Coleraine in third round of Irn Bru Cup

Police pursuit in Bagillt ends in arrest

Nomads boss Morrison picks up JD Welsh Premier League Manager for August

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – September 11

North Wales’ new chief constable pledges to crack down on serious and organised crime

Buckley juniors lift the North Wales Police Challenge Shield

Landslip-hit gardens set to be restored three years on

Do you know this man? He is suspected of shoplifting from a Flintshire convenience store

Penyffordd’s stolen ‘Silent Soldier’ memorial has been found

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn