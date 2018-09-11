Police appeal for information after an ancient golden pelican statue was stolen from a North Wales church

Police are appealing for information after a golden pelican statue was stolen from a church in Denbigh.

The ancient wood carving was reported as being stolen from St Dyfnog Church on September 5th.

It is believed the statue, which is about 2ft tall and was situated next to the altar, was taken sometime during the past two weeks.

Anyone who has information relating to the theft of the golden pelican is asked to contact the Managed Response Unit via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 18300092317.