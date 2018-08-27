News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for info after a number of cars were broken into in Broughton overnight

Published: Monday, Aug 27th, 2018
Share:

South Flintshire police team is appealing for any information from the public after a number of cars were targeted by thieves overnight.

Police say entry was forced and valuables stolen from vehicles in the Broughton area between Sunday night and Monday morning.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire police team said.

“For your own safety please ensure all your valuables are removed from your vehicles.

If anyone has saw anything suspicious, has been offered any items for sale they suspect to be stolen or has any other info, please contact us on 101 reference.”

You can also pass information on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Two in custody after taking a vehicle in Wrexham, crashing in Denbighshire and damaging a police car in Flintshire

Inmates pies ‘as good on the inside as the outside’ to be launched at a Flintshire food festival.

How does a police dog celebrate National Dog Day? By tracking down two burglary suspects in Flintshire of course!

Red Arrows pull of Rhyl Airshow due to poor weather conditions

Full schedule for Rhyl Airshow and aircraft we think will (and wont) be using Hawarden airport this year

Nomads maintain 100% start with win over Aberystwyth despite going down to 10 men

Police serve closure order on Connah’s Quay house – “You spoke and we listened”

Cheshire Police launch motorcycle safety operation in bid to reduce number of collisions

Hundreds could be left in cold homes after funding cuts to Flintshire advice service

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn