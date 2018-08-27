Police appeal for info after a number of cars were broken into in Broughton overnight

South Flintshire police team is appealing for any information from the public after a number of cars were targeted by thieves overnight.

Police say entry was forced and valuables stolen from vehicles in the Broughton area between Sunday night and Monday morning.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire police team said.

“For your own safety please ensure all your valuables are removed from your vehicles.

If anyone has saw anything suspicious, has been offered any items for sale they suspect to be stolen or has any other info, please contact us on 101 reference.”

You can also pass information on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.