Police appeal for help tracing a missing Flintshire teen

Published: Tuesday, Dec 10th, 2019
North Wales Police are appealing for help finding a missing teenager from the Bagillt area.

Sansha Clements, 17,  was last seen approximately 1.30pm on Monday 9th December.

Police say she is wearing a tan jacket with brown and black leopard spots, pale blue jeans and black heeled boots with laces.

Sansha also has a naval piercing and a silver necklace with a key on a circle.

If you have any information which may help police locate the teenager, contact them on 101 quoting ef:X177493 / Itrace:30276.

Alternatively, contact police via the online chat – http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

