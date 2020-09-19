Police appeal for help tracing a man from Mold who has been reported missing

Police have launched an appeal for help locating a man missing from Mold.

Daniel Clift, 31, was last seen at 7.30pm yesterday, Friday September 18.

Police say he was wearing a grey Hugo Boss hoody, grey Hugo Boss tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Daniel is understood to have connections with Stoke-on-Trent.

If you have seen Daniel or have any information which may help police call 101, or use the webchat facility https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference ITrace 34253.