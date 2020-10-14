Police appeal for help locating missing woman who normally ‘resides between the Bromborough and North Wales’

Police have launched an appeal for help tracing a missing 51-year-old who they say lives between North Wales and the Wirral but could be in Cumbria.

An update on social media from North Wales Police states: “We are looking for a Joanne Elizabeth Ward aged 51 who has been reported missing.

She normally resides between the Bromborough and North Wales areas and has gone missing on 11th October from Bromborough.

We believe she may be in the Cumbria area and that she may also be driving a Grey Volkswagen Jetta LR07 FYS.

If she is seen or if you have any information can you please call North Wales Police on 101 using reference number Y150860 or Cumbria Constabulary can be notified using reference number CP-20201013-0187. ”