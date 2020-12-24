Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 24th Dec 2020

Updated: Thu 24th Dec

Police appeal for help locating missing Deeside teenager last seen on Tuesday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have appealed for help locating a missing Deeside teenager who was last seen on Tuesday.

In a post on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page, a spokesman said: “This is 15 year old Roger Galley he is currently missing and has been since 22nd December.”

“He’s 6ft, slim build and we think he is wearing a black hoodie.”

“Let’s do our best to get him home for Christmas. If you see him please contact us and quote 35612”


Any information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

