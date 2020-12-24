Police appeal for help locating missing Deeside teenager last seen on Tuesday
Police have appealed for help locating a missing Deeside teenager who was last seen on Tuesday.
In a post on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page, a spokesman said: “This is 15 year old Roger Galley he is currently missing and has been since 22nd December.”
“He’s 6ft, slim build and we think he is wearing a black hoodie.”
“Let’s do our best to get him home for Christmas. If you see him please contact us and quote 35612”
#Deeside Residents
This is 15 year old Roger Galley he is currently #missing and has been since 22nd December
He’s 6ft,…
Posted by HGC Gogledd Sir Fflint / NWP North Flintshire on Thursday, December 24, 2020
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com