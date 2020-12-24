Police appeal for help locating missing Deeside teenager last seen on Tuesday

Police have appealed for help locating a missing Deeside teenager who was last seen on Tuesday.

In a post on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page, a spokesman said: “This is 15 year old Roger Galley he is currently missing and has been since 22nd December.”

“He’s 6ft, slim build and we think he is wearing a black hoodie.”

“Let’s do our best to get him home for Christmas. If you see him please contact us and quote 35612”



