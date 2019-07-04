News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Missing Buckley teenager found safe and well

Published: Thursday, Jul 4th, 2019
North Wales Police has said “Millie Williams-Cross who was missing from Buckley has been found safe and well. Thanks for your assistance.”

