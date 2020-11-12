Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 12th Nov 2020

Police appeal for help locating missing Buckley Pensioner

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help locating a missing pensioner from Buckley.

Police say 75 year old Trevor Satchwell has been reported missing from his home address in Buckley.

Trevor is wearing blue Jeans and a light blue jacket.

A police helicopter has been seen up over the Buckley area returning to the Hawarden base just after midnight.


Any sightings of Trevor or if you information on his whereabouts police ask you to call 101 quoting ref Y165880.



