Police appeal for help locating missing 13 year old girl from Flint
North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help finding a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Flint.
Amelia Kormitova was last seen this morning (Saturday, October 3) at 9am.
Police say she was wearing a black coat with fur hood, white top and blue jeans.
If you have seen Amelia or have any information which may help police call 101, or use the webchat facility https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference Y146218
